Confident of meeting US standards: Supplier of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

-
ALSO READ
15 million doses of J&J coronavirus vaccine ruined in US by 'human error'
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine batch fails quality standards check
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine on track for US emergency approval
Johnson & Johnson expects Covid-19 vaccine data next week: Report
First batch of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine arrives in Taiwan
-
Johnson and Johnson (J & J) vaccine supplier Emergent BioSolutions said in a statement that it acknowledges it botched a batch of vaccines but is confident of its ability to meet US government safety requirements and standards.
The statement comes a day after Johnson & Johnson reported on Wednesday that it found 15 million doses of vaccines to be unusable due to a human error in an Emergent Biosolutions' plant in the city of Baltimore, as reported by Sputnik.
"A single batch of drug substance was identified that did not meet specifications and our rigorous quality standards. We isolated this batch and it will be disposed of properly," the statement said on Thursday. "Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological process."
"We are pleased we have met our commitment to deliver enough single-shot vaccines by the end of March to enable the full vaccination of more than 20 million people in the United States. This is part of our plan to deliver 100 million single-shot vaccines to the U.S. during the first half of 2021, aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May," the statement further read.
Emergent BioSolutions said in the statement it remains confident the requirements it will meet the safety requirements and standards of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use in the United States at the end of February, becoming the third vaccine to be authorized by the FDA in addition to the ones produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it was still planning to supply 100 million doses by the end of May.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU