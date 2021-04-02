Actor Amitabh Bachchan receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Low turnout for the shot as six states vaccinate 17,000 on Sunday
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
103-year-old becomes oldest woman in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
India kicks off massive vaccine drive as fears loom over safety of jabs
J-K ramping up capacity to administer 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses daily
-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
"Vaccination done... All well... Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday... results came today... All good, all negative... So done the vaccine," Amitabh Bachchan wrote. "All family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."
The veteran actor also posted a picture of him receiving the vaccine at a vaccine centre.
Abhishek Bachchan has been filming for his upcoming social comedy "Dasvi" in Agra. The actor completed the shooting on Thursday.
Calling the vaccination process "historic", Amitabh Bachchan said he will later pen a longer blog post about it.
"The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog... shall do so... later... it was historic," he added.
Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.
Abhishek Bachchan is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever.
The Centre had announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU