PM Modi to visit Bengaluru and Mysuru on June 20-21: Karnataka CM
Cong's Sonia Gandhi appoints Pawan Khera as chairman of media and publicity

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new communications department of the party

Chandigarh: Fromer Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (L) with Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at the release of party's Manifesto for Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections 2019, in Chandigarh, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Pawan Khera appointed as Congress party's media and publicity chairman

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new communications department of the party.

Earlier, she had appointed Jairam Ramesh as the new AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, replacing Randeep Surjewala.

The party had resolved to revamp its communication and media department at the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur last month to improve its connect with people and change its communications strategy.

"Congress president has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new Communications department, with immediate effect," said an official release.

Till now, Khera was the national spokesperson of the Congress.

First Published: Sat, June 18 2022. 14:31 IST

