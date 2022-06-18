Gujarat's Pavagadh has been centre of universal harmony, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Kalika Mata temple in Gujarat's Pavagadh
PM Modi to Gujarat visit today, will address 'Panchayat Mahasammelan'
PM Modi chairs 5th high-level meeting on Ukraine evacuation process
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
PM offers to help bridge gap between Russia, Ukraine in talks with Lavrov
-
Inaugurating the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Gujarat's Pavagadh has been a center of universal harmony with the historical diversity of India.
Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill. It is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts large numbers of pilgrims.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of the temple has been done in two phases. The inauguration of the first phase of redevelopment was done by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April.
The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which was inaugurated in today's programme, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and 'parisar' at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.
The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the moment today when after five centuries and even 75 years after independence, 'dhwaja' the sacred flag was hoisted on the temple.
He said, "Today, after centuries, the flag is once again hoisted on the top of the Pavagadh temple. This 'Shikhar Dhwaj' is not only a symbol of our faith and spirituality but this flag is also a symbol of the fact that centuries change, eras change, but the faith remains eternal."
PM Modi said the redevelopment right before the upcoming 'Gupt Navratri' is an indication that 'Shakti' never dims or disappears.
Referring to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishvanath Dham and Kedarnath Dham, the Prime Minister pointed out "Today the spiritual and cultural glory of India is being restored. Today New India is proudly living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations."
The Prime Minister recalled how Swami Vivekananda devoted himself to public service after getting Goddess Kali's briefings.
He said that Gujarat has made sterling contributions in the freedom struggle as well as in the development journey of the nation.
"Garvi Gujarat is synonymous with the pride and glory of India. In the glorious tradition of Somnath temple; Panchmahal and Pavagadh have kept working for the pride in our heritage," he said.
In the restoration, he said the ancient essence of the temple was not touched.
The Prime Minister also noted the ease of access to the temple. "Earlier the journey to Pavagadh was so difficult that people used to say that at least once in life the mother should have darshan. Today, the increasing facilities here have made difficult darshan accessible," he said.
Referring to the various temples of Goddess Shakti, the Prime Minister noted that Gujarat has a security ring of blessings.
"There is spirituality in Pavagadh, there is also history, nature, art and culture. Here on one side is the Shaktipeeth of Maa Mahakali, and on the other side, there is also a heritage Jain temple. That is, Pavagadh has in a way been a centre of universal harmony with the historical diversity of India," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister noted that with the development of places of faith new opportunities emerge for the region as tourism, employment and awareness about the art and craft of the region increases.
Recalling that Panchmahal is the land of legendary music maestro Baiju Bawara, the Prime Minister said that wherever heritage and culture get strength, art and talent also flourish.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU