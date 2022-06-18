Gujarat's Pavagadh has been centre of universal harmony, says PM Modi

Inaugurating the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple, Prime Minister on Saturday said Gujarat's Pavagadh has been a center of universal harmony with the historical diversity of India.

Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill. It is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts large numbers of pilgrims.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of the temple has been done in two phases. The inauguration of the first phase of redevelopment was done by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April.

The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which was inaugurated in today's programme, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and 'parisar' at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the moment today when after five centuries and even 75 years after independence, 'dhwaja' the sacred flag was hoisted on the temple.

He said, "Today, after centuries, the flag is once again hoisted on the top of the Pavagadh temple. This 'Shikhar Dhwaj' is not only a symbol of our faith and spirituality but this flag is also a symbol of the fact that centuries change, eras change, but the faith remains eternal."

PM Modi said the redevelopment right before the upcoming 'Gupt Navratri' is an indication that 'Shakti' never dims or disappears.

Referring to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishvanath Dham and Kedarnath Dham, the Prime Minister pointed out "Today the spiritual and cultural glory of India is being restored. Today New India is proudly living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations."

The Prime Minister recalled how Swami Vivekananda devoted himself to public service after getting Goddess Kali's briefings.

He said that has made sterling contributions in the freedom struggle as well as in the development journey of the nation.

"Garvi is synonymous with the pride and glory of India. In the glorious tradition of Somnath temple; Panchmahal and Pavagadh have kept working for the pride in our heritage," he said.

In the restoration, he said the ancient essence of the temple was not touched.

The Prime Minister also noted the ease of access to the temple. "Earlier the journey to Pavagadh was so difficult that people used to say that at least once in life the mother should have darshan. Today, the increasing facilities here have made difficult darshan accessible," he said.

Referring to the various temples of Goddess Shakti, the Prime Minister noted that has a security ring of blessings.

"There is spirituality in Pavagadh, there is also history, nature, art and culture. Here on one side is the Shaktipeeth of Maa Mahakali, and on the other side, there is also a heritage Jain temple. That is, Pavagadh has in a way been a centre of universal harmony with the historical diversity of India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that with the development of places of faith new opportunities emerge for the region as tourism, employment and awareness about the art and craft of the region increases.

Recalling that Panchmahal is the land of legendary music maestro Baiju Bawara, the Prime Minister said that wherever heritage and culture get strength, art and talent also flourish.

