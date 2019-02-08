Congress demands joint parliamentary committee probe into Rafale deal

The Congress on Friday reiterated its demand for a (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal, following a news report that claimed the defence ministry had objected to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) conducting parallel negotiations with the French to seal the deal in 2015.

Congress President said the report was proof that the PMO had intervened, and had agreed to the Rs 59,000-crore deal — against the defence ministry's advice — without a sovereign or bank guarantee.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered the accusation in the Lok Sabha, accusing the Opposition of playing into the hands of multinational companies. “They are flogging a dead horse. Periodical enquiries by the PMO cannot be construed as interference,” she said.

The Opposition raised the issue in both the Houses.

According to the news report in The Hindu, then defence secretary, G Mohan Kumar, had brought the parallel negotiation to the attention of then defence minister Manohar Parrikar. In a note on November 24, 2015, Kumar had said such negotiations had made the position of the ministry and the Indian negotiating team weaker.





Attack and counterattack

The Congress attacked the government with all guns blazing, and challenged the government to point out a single instance in the past 70 years when the PMO had directly negotiated a defence-procurement process.

Congress spokesperson also asked why the government had not notified the Supreme Court about this parallel negotiation, and hoped that the court would take cognisance of it.

said, “Whatever inquiry you want to do, you do it. You implement the law. Robert Vadra, P Chidambaram — you implement the law on everyone. (There is) no problem. But, you also (have to) give answers on the Rafale matter.”

BJP leaders, including Prakash Javadekar, countered him, calling his allegations another “lie from his lie-manufacturing factory”.

Sitharaman said Parrikar had replied to G Mohan Kumar’s note, asking him to remain calm. She also alleged that as the chairperson of the Advisory Council, Sonia Gandhi had often interfered in the working of the PMO during the United Progressive Alliance years.



Another front

Sitharaman also questioned, “the ethics” of The Hindu for publishing only a part of the note and cropping out the then defence minister’s reply.

N Ram, chairman of Group and the author of the report, responded by saying that he did not need a certificate from Sitharaman.

“The story is complete in itself because we have not dealt with Manohar Parrikar’s role in this, and that needs investigation,” Ram said. He said the release of the “complete” note has authenticated the story. Parrikar’s noting was made a month-and-a-half after that of the defence secretary.

Congress spokesperson Tewari said Parrikar’s noting needs to be read closely.

In his noting, Parrikar termed the objection of a parallel negotiation “an over-reaction”. “Para 5 appears to be an over-reaction. Defence secretary may resolve issue/matter in consultation with principal secretary to PM,” Parrikar had noted.

Tewari said the then defence minister’s use of the word “appears” was his way of washing his hands off the matter.

