Congress forms panels on economic, foreign affairs and national security

president Sonia Gand­hi has set up three separate committees for discussing policy issues related to economic affairs, foreign affairs and security, with former prime minister part of all the three panels.

While former finance minister P Chidambaram, and party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and will be part of the economic affairs committee, Jairam Ramesh will be its convener.

The committee on foreign affairs will have Anand Shar­ma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid and Saptagiri Ulaka. Khurshid will be the convener of the panel. The committee on security will have lea­der of opposition in Rajya Sab­ha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party le­aders Veerappa Moily, Vincent H Pala and V Vaithilingam, with Pala as its convener.

“The president has constituted three committees to consider and discuss issues and policies related to the subjects of economic affairs, foreign affairs and security,” an official statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Incidentally, among those nominated in the committees include senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of the 23 letter-writers seeking an organisational overhaul of the

While Sharma is the chairman of the AICC foreign affairs department, Shashi Tharoor heads the party's Professional Congress.



