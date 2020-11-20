JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India thwarted JeM's efforts to wreak 'major havoc', says PM Modi
Business Standard

Congress forms panels on economic, foreign affairs and national security

While former finance minister P Chidambaram, and party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh will be part of the economic affairs committee, Jairam Ramesh will be its convener

Topics
Indian National Congress | Sonia Gandhi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Family plots

Congress president Sonia Gand­hi has set up three separate committees for discussing policy issues related to economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security, with former prime minister Manmohan Singh part of all the three panels.

While former finance minister P Chidambaram, and party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh will be part of the economic affairs committee, Jairam Ramesh will be its convener.

The committee on foreign affairs will have Anand Shar­ma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid and Saptagiri Ulaka. Khurshid will be the convener of the panel. The committee on national security will have lea­der of opposition in Rajya Sab­ha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party le­aders Veerappa Moily, Vincent H Pala and V Vaithilingam, with Pala as its convener.

“The Congress president has constituted three committees to consider and discuss issues and policies related to the subjects of economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security,” an official statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Incidentally, among those nominated in the committees include senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of the 23 letter-writers seeking an organisational overhaul of the Congress.

While Sharma is the chairman of the AICC foreign affairs department, Shashi Tharoor heads the party's Professional Congress.


Sonia goes to Goa on medical advice

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday flew to Goa for a few days after doctors advised her to get away from the heavy pollution in the national capital in view of her chronic chest infection, party insiders said.

Accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief, who left the city this afternoon, will be in Goa till the air quality improves, they said.PTI

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 20 2020. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.