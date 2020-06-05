JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

World coronavirus dispatch: Rumours, fear and rising deaths in Pakistan
Business Standard

Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as RS candidate from Karnataka

The Rajya Sabha election is slated for June 19

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Karnataka politics | Rajya Sabha poll

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
File photo of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: PTI

The Congress on Friday nominated former Union minister and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.

Kharge, a former leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had lost the 2019 general election from his Gulbarga parliamentary seat.

ALSO READ: BS READS: Zerodha's run to top is made of more than just 'free' brokerage

He is currently the AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, where the Congress currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress candidate for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka," a party statement said.

Kharge is a prominent Dalit leader of the party.

The Rajya Sabha election is slated for June 19.


ALSO READ: SBI posts Q4 net profit of Rs 3,581 crore on one-time gain from SBI Cards
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU