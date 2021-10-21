Congress stages state-wide protest in Assam over price rise

-
The Congress on Thursday staged a state-wide protest in Assam over the alleged failure of the BJP-led government to check the rise of prices of fuel and other essential commodities.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and workers, carrying banners and placards and shouting slogans, staged demonstrations across the state barring Tamulpur, Mariani, Thowra, Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur constituencies where by-elections will be held on October 30.
The party members denounced the BJP for allegedly failing to keep its poll promise of checking the rise of prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and other essential commodities.
