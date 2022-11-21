JUST IN
Business Standard

Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv case convicts

The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

Topics
Congress | Rajiv Gandhi assassination  | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said.

The Centre has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:19 IST

