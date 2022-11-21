Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv case convicts

The will file a review petition in the challenging the decision to release the convicts of the case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said.

The Centre has already filed a review petition in the against the release of the convicts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)