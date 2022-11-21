JUST IN
Broadcast must carry official press release: HC to channels on liquor scam
Bengaluru sees highest office rental growth across APAC; rent up 12.1 pc
Jet Airways lenders may sell 11 aircraft in absence of resolution: Report
South China city of Guangzhou locks down district in 'zero-Covid' fight
If 1 party in Muslim marriage is minor, offence will be under POCSO Act: HC
Active Covid cases in country decline to 6,402: Health ministry data
Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch two rockets every month from 2025: Report
Retired IAS officer Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner
Web series 'Jamtara' inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases reported from Lucknow
Fifa World Cup 2022: Jio Cinema app leaves football fans fuming in India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Broadcast must carry official press release: HC to channels on liquor scam
Business Standard

SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Delhi govt on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking that he be shifted from the Mandoli jail here to any other prison

Topics
Supreme Court | central government | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking that he be shifted from the Mandoli jail here to any other prison in the country.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar, which was hearing two separate petitions of Chandrashekhar, asked him to move a representation to jail authorities on increasing the visiting hours with his lawyers.

Chandrashekhar, through his lawyer, claimed that he was assaulted in Mandoli jail, which is evident from his medical records and said that he is facing a threat to life in the prison.

He said 28 cases are pending against him in six cities across the country and for that he needs to meet his lawyers for 60 minutes every day as against the 30 minutes each twice a week provided under the Delhi Prison Rules.

Chandrashekhar's counsel said after his disclosure statements that Rs 10 crore was allegedly extorted by Delhi's Jail minister Satyendra Jain, he is facing a threat to his life in jail.

The AAP has denied the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 15:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU