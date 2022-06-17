Congress' Venugopal demands meeting of Parl panel over 'Agnipath' scheme

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on Friday urged Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence Chairman Jual Oram to convene an urgent meeting of all stakeholders and defence experts to discuss in detail the new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment to armed forces.

Noting that violent protests are continuing across the country over the recently announced recruitment scheme, he, in his letter, said: "There is a widespread anger among the youths with regard to this scheme particularly due to its temporary nature, lack of pension and health care benefits."

"In this regard, I urge you to convene an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence at the earliest to discuss and deliberate on the Agnipath scheme in detail."

The Congress leader, who is also a member of the Standing Committee, also requested the Chairman to invite all major stakeholders and defence experts for their opinions on the scheme.

Meanwhile, at least one person has died and several others injured as angry mob set trains on fire and clashed with police in several states over the recruitment scheme.

--IANS

avr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)