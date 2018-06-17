Controversy erupts over Odisha's refusal to join Union health scheme

A political controversy has surfaced in following the state government's refusal to implement the Centre's flagship health scheme.

The state has held that it has a superior scheme -- with more beneficiaries -- compared to the Health Protection Mission while the opposition sees it as yet another bid by the state government to "hijack"

Claiming that Odisha's scheme was "much better" than the central scheme, said the BSKY scheme would cover more families than the number of households which were to be included in the Central scheme.

"The Centre had rejected our proposal to include 7000 thousand families in the Ayushman Bharat Programme and forced us to take only 6100 thousand families. Therefore, we preferred to frame our own scheme", Jena said.

The Centre was yet to announce the date of the implementation of its scheme but the state has already decided to implement the yojana from August 15 and the entire cost would be borne by the state government, the minister said.

The central scheme would extend health insurance coverage up to Rs 500 thousand per family per annum in health institutions including private ones, while the state government will provide free treatment and medicines upto Rs 5oo thousand to the beneficiaries, but only in government hospitals, he said.

As such, the state government would have to spend an estimated Rs 500 crore per annum for the Ayushman Bharat Programme as its 40 per cent share in the central scheme, he said.

"It may cost a little higher to the state in case of implementing its own scheme. But, the state will not be forced to sign an MoU or follow the Centre's guidelines," an official at the health department said.

The opposition BJP alleged that the BJD government was trying to "hijack the and deny the people of their health service rights."



"The BJD is afraid that the BJP may take credit for this unique health programme," BJP spokesman Pitambar Acharya said.

Announcing a similar health scheme by the state government shows its fear towards the Narendra Modi government, the spokesman said.

Keeping in mind next year's Lok Sabha poll and state Assembly election, the BJD government does not want to give any credit to the BJP, he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana meant for free gas connections to poor people has been gaining popularity among the people and therefore, the chief minister does not want to take any risk by allowing the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Programme, he pointed out.

Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik criticised both the BJD and the BJP over the universal health scheme.

"Were both the BJD and BJP sleeping for four years? They are now coming out to provide health insurance schemes to the people with less than a year left for the elections," Patnaik said.