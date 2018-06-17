Modi favours debate on holding simultaneous elections to LS, state assembly

Prime Minister Narendra today called for "widespread" debate on holding simultaneous to the and saying that it will result in financial savings.

was addressing the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of that was attended by chief ministers of almost all states.

The central government has been toying with the idea of holding simultaneous for quite sometime now.

"The Prime Minister called for widespread debate and consultations on simultaneous for and Vidhan Sabhas, keeping in view various aspects such as the resulting financial savings and consequent better utilisation of resources," an official release said.

had last year suggested synchronised, two-phase and assembly polls from 2024 so as to ensure minimum 'campaign-mode' disruption to governance.

In his closing remarks at the meet, also said that corporate investment in agriculture is very low in India and urged the state governments to formulate policies to promote industry participation in the farm sector.

Speaking on various aspects of the economy, Modi said that the world expects India to become a five trillion dollar economy soon.

He encouraged states to give fresh ideas to the Finance Commission, for incentivising outcome-based allocations, and expenditure correction.