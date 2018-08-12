Cop killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Batamaloo

-
ALSO READ
Srinagar CRPF camp battle ends, 2 LeT militants dead: Top 10 developments
Jammu terror attack: MoD clears Rs 160 bn rifle purchase & 10 developments
J&K encounter: Srinagar shut down as people join slain militants' funeral
Srinagar CRPF camp attack foiled, 1 jawan killed: Top 10 developments
Two Army jawans killed in encounter at Shopian in South Kashmir: Officials
-
A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed while three security officials were injured after an encounter broke out with terrorists near Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.
The encounter is still underway, informed Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid.
Taking to twitter Vaid said, "On specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP and Two CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues."
Meanwhile, the internet services have been suspended in the city as a precautionary measure.
More details are awaited.
The valley has witnessed a sudden surge in encounter incidents since past few months.
On August 9, at least five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Baramulla district of the state.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU