Cop killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Batamaloo

A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed while three security officials were injured after an broke out with terrorists near area of Jammu and Kashmir's in the wee hours of Sunday.

The is still underway, informed Director General of Police (DGP)

Taking to twitter Vaid said, "On specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one and Two Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues."

Meanwhile, the internet services have been suspended in the city as a precautionary measure.

More details are awaited.

The valley has witnessed a sudden surge in incidents since past few months.

On August 9, at least five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Baramulla district of the state.