Cop killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Batamaloo

Internet services have been suspended in the city as a precautionary measure

ANI  |  Srinagar 

J&K encounter
Photo: ANI Twitter

A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed while three security officials were injured after an encounter broke out with terrorists near Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The encounter is still underway, informed Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid.

Taking to twitter Vaid said, "On specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP and Two CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues."

Meanwhile, the internet services have been suspended in the city as a precautionary measure.

More details are awaited.

The valley has witnessed a sudden surge in encounter incidents since past few months.

On August 9, at least five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Baramulla district of the state.
First Published: Sun, August 12 2018. 09:14 IST

