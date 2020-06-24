Cops put up summons outside Navjot Sidhu's house for violating poll code

Two Bihar policemen pasted summons in a case involving the violation of the election code outside Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence as they failed to meet the Congress leader.

Sidhu was booked for violating the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at a rally in support of Congress' Katihar candidate Tariq Anwar.





According to officials, Sub-Inspectors Janardan Ram and Javed Ahmed pasted the summons outside the leader's residence on Tuesday. Both policemen returned to Bihar on Wednesday, they said.

Earlier, Katihar SP Vikas Kumar had said the two-member team had been camping outside the former Punjab minister's residence in Amritsar but neither Sidhu is present nor anybody else has received the summons on his behalf.

Nobody at the Sidhu's residence gave them information about the former minister's whereabouts, one of the Bihar cops had earlier told the media.



