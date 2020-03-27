Coronavirus: 3,432 people detained for violating lockdown orders in Delhi

Over 60 cases were registered and 3,432 persons detained on Friday in Delhi, for violating lockdown order amid the outbreak. According to the data shared by Delhi police, 65 cases were registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

All of 3,432 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 263 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Act. As many as 4,445 movement passes were issued on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, 130 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC till 5 pm and a total of 4,923 people were detained under section 65 of the Act.

A total of 930 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Act on Thursday, according to the data shared by the police.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the