Coronavirus: Confirmed cases climb to 571 in Tamil Nadu, 314 in Kerala

Kerala has reported eight new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 314. Of this, 256 are under treatment in various hospitals, while 56 people have been discharged after treatment.

The highest number of individuals under treatment are in Kasaragod district, with 119 out of the 256 patients. The State government has initiated steps to set up a Covid-19 hospital in the district, based on the instruction by the State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to set up the facility in four days.

A total of 1,58,617 individuals are under observation of which 776 are admitted in hospitals. Samples of 10,221 individuals with symptoms have been sent for testing and results of 9.300 samples turned negative.





Death toll goes up to 5 in Tamil Nadu

The death toll in Tamil Nadu due to Covid 19 has gone up to five with two more deaths reported on Sunday. Another 86 new positive cases were reported today, taking the total number of Covid 19 positive cases in the State to 571, according to the State government.

According to the government bulletin issued today, 85 out of the new cases reported today were those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Out of the total cases, around 522 are those who attended the conference in Nizamuddin. A total of 1246 persons attended in the conference has been traced, isolated and tested.

Till date, 2,10,538 passengers were screened at various airports in the State. total number of persons put on home quarantine till yesterday was 90,541, and 4,612 samples has been taken from the passengers for testing. The State has around 17 Covid19 testing facilities including 11 government facilities. A total 1848 individuals are in isolation wards for suspected Covid-19 contraction. Eight have positive patients have been discharged following treatment.

Meanwhile, reports are that the alleged move by the government to hand over the mortal remains of one of the person who died at hospital for suspected Covid-19 infection, to the family.

State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters that the efforts are to prevent the State from moving to the third stage of the virus spread, which is the community spread. The State has created 22,049 isolation beds and 3,371 ventilators available.