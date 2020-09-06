JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

200 Sikh families from Afghanistan put up in gurudwaras across Delhi

CMERI Durgapur develops solar-powered sprayers for small, marginal farmers
Business Standard

Coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar reaches 31

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll to 31 in the district, an official said on Sunday.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Muzaffarnagar | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Coronavirus
Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit take nasal swab samples from slum residence during coronavirus antigen testing inside a slum colony in Mumbai, on Saturday.

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll to 31 in the district, an official said on Sunday.

The superintendent of the District Jail and his father had tested positive for the infection two days ago, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said.

The jail superintendent's father died at Begrajpur on Saturday evening, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 06 2020. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU