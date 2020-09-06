Coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar reaches 31

-
One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll to 31 in the district, an official said on Sunday.
The superintendent of the District Jail and his father had tested positive for the infection two days ago, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said.
The jail superintendent's father died at Begrajpur on Saturday evening, he said.
