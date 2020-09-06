Brazil reports 628 new Covid-19 deaths, country's toll now over 126,000

JUST IN
Photo: Shutterstock

With 682 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 126,203, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,123,000 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported nationwide, up by 30,168 from a day earlier.

In total, 22 states have reported over 1,000 deaths each, with the state of Sao Paulo, the most highly populated in the country, registering 31,313 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 16,526 deaths, and Ceara with 8,565 deaths.

