Coronavirus Factoid: India tally crosses 8 million, recovery rate above 90%

The global count of cases is nearing 45 million, of which over 10.8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.17 million, with the US reporting the highest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8 million, of which 603,687 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 90 per cent and the death toll stands at 120,527

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

India’s tally crosses 8 million-mark

In India, the second worst-hit country after the US, the number of cases has now crossed 8 million. India has been adding, on an average, over 48,000 new cases daily in the last ten days. However, daily recoveries have surpassed the the number of new cases reported everyday in the last 26 days.

records biggest single-day spike

India's capital added over 5,600 new cases on October 28, its highest-ever single day spike. The state has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases after seeing a drop for a brief period.

France doubles case tally in just 25 days

France currently stands at #5 going by the total reported cases across the globe. It just took 25 days to double its case count to 1.23 million, the shortest time taken among the top five worst-affected countries.