Coronavirus Factoid: India tally crosses 8 million, recovery rate above 90%

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 45 million, of which over 10.8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.17 million, with the US reporting the highest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8 million, of which 603,687 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 90 per cent and the death toll stands at 120,527
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India’s tally crosses 8 million-mark
In India, the second worst-hit country after the US, the number of cases has now crossed 8 million. India has been adding, on an average, over 48,000 new cases daily in the last ten days. However, daily recoveries have surpassed the the number of new cases reported everyday in the last 26 days.
Delhi records biggest single-day spike
India's capital added over 5,600 new cases on October 28, its highest-ever single day spike. The state has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases after seeing a drop for a brief period.
France doubles case tally in just 25 days
France currently stands at #5 going by the total reported cases across the globe. It just took 25 days to double its case count to 1.23 million, the shortest time taken among the top five worst-affected countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU