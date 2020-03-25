Coronavirus: Gujarat govt asks APMCs to resume grain supply operations

-
ALSO READ
Food grain may be brought under GST, tax mechanism likely to be rejigged
Grain cushion: India has enough stock to supply ration shops for 1 year
Future Supply Chain up 6% as CCI approves stake purchase by Nippon Express
Govt panel reiterates need to review open-ended grain procurement policy
Govt caught in no man's land as foodgrain mountains keep growing taller
-
Gujarat government on Wednesday asked all the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to resume auctions of grains and pulses to restore supply chain.
APMCs had earlier voluntarily discontinued auctions of grains and pulses at the markets since these were non-perishables, while auctions for vegetables and fruits were on.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases top 600 as govt counts financial cost
However, now in the wake of the 21 days nation-wide lockdown, the state government issued a notification to all APMCs asking them to resume auctions for even grains and pulses so that supply at groceries is not hit.
"All APMCs engaged in the auctions of food agri commodities such as grains, pulses and oilseeds, among others are to resume their operations. For this they are asked to maintain required safety measures, avoid overcrowding and maintain hygiene prescribed by the government amid COVID-19 outbreak. These APMCs are advised to seek a guidance from the local authorities for the same, " according to the notification issued on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Military leads from the front in war against coronavirus pandemic
Large quantities of oilseeds, spices, grains and pulses have piled up with farmers amidst the current harvest season.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU