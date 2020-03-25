Coronavirus: Gujarat govt asks APMCs to resume grain supply operations

Gujarat government on Wednesday asked all the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to resume auctions of and to restore

APMCs had earlier voluntarily discontinued auctions of and at the markets since these were non-perishables, while auctions for vegetables and fruits were on.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases top 600 as govt counts financial cost

However, now in the wake of the 21 days nation-wide lockdown, the state government issued a notification to all APMCs asking them to resume auctions for even and so that supply at groceries is not hit.

"All APMCs engaged in the auctions of food agri commodities such as grains, pulses and oilseeds, among others are to resume their operations. For this they are asked to maintain required safety measures, avoid overcrowding and maintain hygiene prescribed by the government amid COVID-19 outbreak. These APMCs are advised to seek a guidance from the local authorities for the same, " according to the notification issued on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Military leads from the front in war against coronavirus pandemic

Large quantities of oilseeds, spices, grains and pulses have piled up with farmers amidst the current harvest season.