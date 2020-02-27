Coronavirus impact: Saudi move to halt pilgrimages to hit Indian carriers

Saudi Arabia's decision to halt all religious tours to the kingdom to contain the spread of will hit Air India, IndiGo and The three Indian airlines along with Saudi Arab Airlines (Saudia) operate 98 weekly flights to Jeddah which is the main gateway for Mecca and Medina. Pilgrims account for over 50 per cent of the traffic between India and Jeddah.

The Saudi government on Thursday announced temporary suspension of Umrah or religious tours to Mecca and Medina. Additionally, tourist visa holders from over twenty countries including India too will not be allowed entry in an extraordinary decision to check the spread of disease which has spilled out of China to Europe and West Asia. The Saudi order does not prohibit labour and business travel to the country but airlines and travel agents are seeking further clarifications from the government, it is learnt.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest air travel market for Indians in West Asia after the UAE and around 5.9 million passengers flew between the two countries in 2019. Jeddah is the largest destination in the country for Indians followed by Riyadh and Dammam.

and Saudia operate wide body Airbus and Boeing planes to Jeddah, while IndiGo and fly narrow-bodied aircraft to the city. Typically, pilgrims to Mecca and Medina take 14-day group tours and are issued special Umrah visas.

"We may have to reduce frequency on Jeddah route following the Saudi government decision. However the decision can not be taken immediately as pilgrims who have already travelled to Saudi Arabia need to return home," said an executive.

Air India, IndiGo and did not respond to emails from Business Standard. "The largest demand for Umrah tours is from South India, especially Kerala, and we are already seeing cancellations in our forward bookings for the next few weeks," said Amey Amladi, chief operating officer of Akbar Group.

" All airlines are giving refunds to impacted passengers but there is no clarity on refunds from hotels. Currently 500-600 passengers are traveling daily from Mumbai for Umrah. This is the lean season and the figure will rise to over 1,000 a day during April and May," said Rizwan Patel, director of Atlas Tours and Travels.