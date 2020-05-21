Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 112,028; global tally at 5,085,066

in India updates: With over 5,000 cases in a single day, the total count in India has risen to 112,028, according to Worldometer data.

As many as 3,426 people have died from the disease so far.

Maharashtra, the most affected state, reported 2,000-plus cases for a fourth straight day, taking its overall tally to nearly 40,000.

In a complete reversal of the stance announced two days previously, the government on Wednesday announced that domestic airline operations would resume from May 25. Three days earlier, while announcing the extension of lockdwn, the home ministry had prohibited air transport until May 31.

world update: Globally, 5,085,066 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 329,721, according to Worldometer.

