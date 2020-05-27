Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 150,793; death toll at 4,344
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: The total count of coronavirus cases in India has reached 150,793. Maharashtra alone has more than 52,000 cases, while Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have more than 17,082 and 14,000 cases, respectively. Total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus virus in the country is 4,344. In percentage terms, the highest daily increase in total cases on Tuesday was reported by Arunachal Pradesh (100%), Assam (39%), Manipur (22%), Chhattisgarh (15%), Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (10% each).
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases currently stands at 5,684,795. There have so far been 352,204 deaths worldwide. The US, Russia, and Brazil are the only countries with more than 100,000 active cases at present.
