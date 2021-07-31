- Coronavirus LIVE: Delta variant as infectious as chicken pox, says CDC
Coronavirus LIVE: Delta variant as infectious as chicken pox, says CDC
CDC's figures show that the vaccines are still highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death
The CDC report said Delta is highly contagious and likely more severe than other variants
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the Delta variant of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) is as transmissible as chicken pox and warned that it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document.
Saying that the variant was also more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines, the health authority said such incidents were very rare. In its summary, the CDC report said Delta is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.
Still, the CDC’s figures show that the vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death.
