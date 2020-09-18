Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 96,000 new cases again; tally past 5.2 mn
Coronavirus latest update: India's total number of corona cases has surged to 5,212,686. There now are 30,333,687 cases of coronavirus globally. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus, mask
Coronavirus update: India has recorded 96,730 Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, taking its tally past the 5.2-million mark. With this, India is rapidly nearing the US tally of 6.8 million. The death toll has risen by 1,140 to 84,404. In the past seven days alone, India has recorded 652,355 coronavirus cases.
The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,145,840) Andhra Pradesh (600,000), Tamil Nadu (525,000), Karnataka (494,356), and UP (336,000). Delhi recorded 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 234,000. Covid cases in the national capital will show a rise in the next 10-15 days as testing capacity has been quadrupled, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Maharashtra recorded 24,619 news cases.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Close to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announcing that it was partnering with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd for distribution of Russia's covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India, the Soviet nation's health minister, Mikhail Murashko, in a statement to Moscow Times said that nearly 14 per cent of patients who had been administrated the vaccine had reported suffering from side-effects. "One in seven volunteers have complained of side effects, including weakness and muscle pain, after taking Russia's highly touted coronavirus vaccine," Russia's health minister said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 30,333,687. While 22,019,308 have recovered, 950,132 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,874,006 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,212,686 cases, Brazil (4,457,443) and Russia (1,085,281).
