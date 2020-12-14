JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 9.9 mn; vaccine to reach Americans today

Coronavirus live updates: At 18,80,416, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 901,000, Andhra Pradesh 875,000, Tamil Nadu 798,000, and Kerala 669,000

Coronavirus test, vaccine
A health worker wearing protective gear collects swab samples during a campaign to detect Coronavirus spread, at Sadar Bazar market in Gurugram on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: On Sunday, India reported 27,336 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,884,716. The country's death toll has mounted to 143,393. With 18,80,416 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 901,000, Andhra Pradesh 875,000, Tamil Nadu 798,000, and Kerala 669,000. With 1,984 fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to over 607,000.

A continuous trend of daily reductions has reduced India's share of global active coronavirus cases to 1.78 per cent (one in 55).

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 72,639,084. While 50,859,567 have recovered, 1,618,754 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 16,737,267 cases, and 306,459 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,884,716 cases, Brazil (6,901,990), Russia (2,653,928), France (2,376,852).

