- John Le Carre, best-selling author of cold war thrillers, dies at 89
- Stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Hero MotoCorp, BPCL
- A fall below 13,400 may push Nifty towards 12,900, says Sameet Chavan
- Facing trust deficit, Russian, Chinese vaccine could use a shot in the arm
- Farmer leaders as 'extremists': Govt prepares a fallback narrative
- From being held to ransom to rivalling Ambani's fortunes: Adani's journey
- Latest news LIVE: Haryana schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from today
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty gains 40 points; Burger King India to list today
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty gains 40 points; Burger King India to list today
- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 9.9 mn; vaccine to reach Americans today
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 9.9 mn; vaccine to reach Americans today
Coronavirus live updates: At 18,80,416, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 901,000, Andhra Pradesh 875,000, Tamil Nadu 798,000, and Kerala 669,000
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker wearing protective gear collects swab samples during a campaign to detect Coronavirus spread, at Sadar Bazar market in Gurugram on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: On Sunday, India reported 27,336 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,884,716. The country's death toll has mounted to 143,393. With 18,80,416 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 901,000, Andhra Pradesh 875,000, Tamil Nadu 798,000, and Kerala 669,000. With 1,984 fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to over 607,000.
A continuous trend of daily reductions has reduced India's share of global active coronavirus cases to 1.78 per cent (one in 55).
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 72,639,084. While 50,859,567 have recovered, 1,618,754 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 16,737,267 cases, and 306,459 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,884,716 cases, Brazil (6,901,990), Russia (2,653,928), France (2,376,852).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More