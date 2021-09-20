- Centre invokes TPAs as gencos eye Rs 96.8K-cr from defaulting states
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 30,809 cases in a day; Maharashtra 3,413
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's active Covid-19 cases are at 325,065. Delhi reported 29 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Stay tuned for corona updates
Two women leave after receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots at an inoculation campaign in Patna. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 30,809 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 296 deaths, taking the death toll to 445,165. So far, India has recorded 33,477,819 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 28 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 19,653 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,413 cases.
While Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed Covid-19 lockdown norms by allowing maximum of 100 people to gather at place outside Covid containment zones, Kerala has intensified lockdown restrictions in areas where the spread of the virus is at critical levels.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 229,260,563 confirmed cases and 4,704,927 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 42,900,813 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
