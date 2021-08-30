Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 43,381 new cases; Kerala imposes night curfew

updates: India recorded a spike of 43,381 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 527 deaths, taking the death toll to 438,387. So far, India has recorded 32,737,569 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 31 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 29,836 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 4,666 cases.



Meanwhile, Director-General of Civil Aviation has extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till September 30, 2021.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 217,176,443 confirmed cases and 4,514,328 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 39,665,515 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

