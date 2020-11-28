Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,351,224; PM to review vaccine progress

-
-
Coronavirus update: On Friday, India reported 41,353 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,351,224. The country's death toll mounted to 136,238. At 1,808,550, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 881,086, Andhra Pradesh 866,000, Tamil Nadu 777,616 and Kerala 587,578. Delhi recorded 5,482 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, while 98 more fatalities linked to the disease pushed the city's death toll to 8,909.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 61,958,809. While 42,772,849 have recovered, 1,448,231 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,450,712 cases, and 271,025 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,351,224 cases, Brazil (6,238,350), Russia (2,215,533), France (2,196,119).
