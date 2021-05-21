Coronavirus LIVE: India records 259269 new cases; global tally nears 166 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 259,269 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 26,030,674. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: India witnessed a spike of 276,261 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. However, the new infection count remained below the 300,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The total caseload stands at 26,030,674, Wordometer showed this morning. Meanwhile, India reported 4,209 new deaths, taking the death toll to 291,365.
With 34,031 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra is leading the state list. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 29,911 new infections. Kerala reported 34,031 cases, Karnataka 28,869 and Andhra Pradesh 22,610 cases. The case count was 19,091 for West Bengal.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,497,448), Karnataka (2,335,524), Kerala (2,337,146), Tamil Nadu (1,699,225), Uttar Pradesh (1,651,574), and Delhi (1,409,950).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 165,832,620 infected by the deadly contagion. While 146,519,725 have recovered, 3,444,266 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,832,744, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,068,573, followed by the Brazil (453,505) and US (210,466).
