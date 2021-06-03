Coronavirus LIVE: India records 134,105 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu 25,317

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Coronavirus live updates: Fresh infections continued to fall as it has been seven days since cases have not breached 200,000-mark. India reported 134,105 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload to 28,440,988. Deaths, however, have not seen a proportionate decline. Today is the 44th consecutive day of over 2,000 daily Covid deaths reported from the country. With 2,899 new fatalities, the death toll is now at 338,013, Worldometer showed this morning. It continues to be the second worst-hit nation.

India has achieved a significant milestone as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore-mark, according to the 7 pm provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

With 25,317 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 19,661 new infections. Maharashtra reported 15,169 cases. Kerala 19,760, and Andhra Pradesh 12,768 cases. The case count was 8,923 for West Bengal.

City-wise, Bengaluru continued to report most cases among major cities in India, with 4,095 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chennai reported 2,217 new cases, while the same at Kolkata was 1,040. The number of new cases in Mumbai and Delhi was 925 and 576 respectively.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,776,184), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,566,099), Tamil Nadu (2,148,346), and Andhra Pradesh (1,717,156).

World coronavirus update: The world is seeing a slight decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases that are recorded daily. 172,401,059 has been infected across the globe by the deadly contagion since November 2019. While 155,238,219 have recovered, 3,705,830 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,153,475, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,150,501, followed by the Brazil (429,591) and Argentina (230,403).

First Published: Thu, June 03 2021. 06:53 IST

