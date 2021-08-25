Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records massive spike of 51,016 fresh cases

updates: India recorded a massive spike of 51,016 new Covid-19 cases and 737 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,511,370 and the death toll to 434,784. Delhi reported 39 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. in India may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low or moderate level of transmission going on, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan said.

The endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus. It's very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 212,554,454 confirmed cases and 4,443,898 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 38,231,787 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here