JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

LIVE news: Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj dies of heart attack at 83

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Delhi reported 18,286 new cases, Maharashtra 41,327, Karnataka 34,047 and Kerala 18,123 in the past 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona updates

Topics
Coronavirus | Assembly Election | WEF

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Birju Maharaj
Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 257,063 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, accoring to Worldometer. The country also witnessed 388 deaths, taking the death toll to 486,482. So far, India has recorded 37,379,227 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 18,286 new cases, Maharashtra 41,327, Karnataka 34,047 and Kerala 18,123 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda today via video conference.

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh