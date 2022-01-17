- Our mobility card may be better than OysterPay: PayCraft's Ambarish Parekh
- LIC IPO: Search for anchor investors begins, govt may seek higher valuation
- Budget 2022-23: Govt likely to target 13-14% nominal growth in FY23
- Budget wishlist: Here're the key challenges for renewable energy sector
- Reserve Bank of India draft rules to help firms meet Sebi debt norms
- The devil in retail: Consumer financing may attract closer scrutiny by RBI
- Tata Consultancy Services fresher hiring may touch 100,000 in FY22
- Omicron spread: Covid-19 cases skyrocket but fewer deaths this time round
- For Brand Virat Kohli to rule, Batsman Kohli must score and emerge strong
LIVE news: Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj dies of heart attack at 83
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Delhi reported 18,286 new cases, Maharashtra 41,327, Karnataka 34,047 and Kerala 18,123 in the past 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona updates
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 257,063 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, accoring to Worldometer. The country also witnessed 388 deaths, taking the death toll to 486,482. So far, India has recorded 37,379,227 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 18,286 new cases, Maharashtra 41,327, Karnataka 34,047 and Kerala 18,123 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda today via video conference.
The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.
