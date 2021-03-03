Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,139,323; Merck to help make J&J vaccine

live updates: With a daily increase of 15,704 in total cases, India’s tally of cases has risen to 11,139,323. Death toll has reached 157,385, with 110 fatalities in a day. India's count of active cases has jumped to 171,776. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,161,467), Kerala (1,061,341), Karnataka (951,600), Andhra Pradesh (889,974), and Tamil Nadu (852,016).

To ramp up India's Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the Centre has appealed to all the states/UTs to utilise 100 per cent capacities of private hospitals functioning as vaccination centres.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 115,280,250 infected by the deadly contagion. While 91,091,630 have recovered, 2,559,193 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,254,561, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.