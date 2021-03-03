Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian cricket legend on Wednesday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a renowned city hospital here.

The 62-year-old World Cup-winning captain got vaccinated at the capital's Fortis hospital.

Kapil Dev, thus, became the second former India cricketer to receive the vaccine after India head coach Ravi Shastri, who got vaccinated on Tuesday at Ahmedabad.

Both the cricket legends received the vaccine after India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

India's greatest-ever fast bowler had undergone an angioplasty in October last year after suffering a heart attack.

