Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 8,773,243; US sees 177,000 cases in a day

update: India has reported 45,343 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,773,243. The country's death toll has mounted to 129,225. Delhi recorded a spike of 7,802 Covid-19 cases on Friday taking its infection tally to over 474,830, while 91 more fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,423. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said one of the prime reasons behind the fresh surge in cases in Delhi is air pollution, which increases during winters. “The main reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is pollution,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 53,719,412. While 37,488,609 have recovered, 1,308,453 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,057,562 cases, and 249,942 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,773,243 cases, Brazil (5,819,496), France (1,922,504), Russia (1,880,551).

