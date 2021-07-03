- Debt-laden Vodafone Idea breaches the loan covenants with lenders
- India shifts international tax deal stand with an eye on revenue
- Low tariffs key hurdle in raising fresh funds, says Vodafone Idea
- Airtel, Voda Idea, BSNL and MTNL's debt zooms to Rs 3.85 trillion in FY21
- Reserve Bank of India changes methodology to ensure bond auction success
- Strong deal pipeline may boost Q1 show of IT companies: Analysts
- Cyclones, record rain in May cloud India's solar power generation
- Full smartphone experience at sub-Rs 7K not feasible: Realme's Madhav Sheth
- NUE may make India the cradle of cutting-edge global payment systems
- CG Power case delays Aditya Birla Sun Life's IPO by at least 3 months
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 47,252 cases, 797 deaths in past 24 hours
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (593 cases), Mumbai 676 cases), Chennai (238 cases), Kolkata (137 cases), Delhi (93 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corona updates: India's total tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 30,501,189 on Saturday with 47,252 new infections being reported in a day, while 29,597,738 have recovered, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 401,068 with 797 new fatalities, the data showed.
Kerala reported 12,095 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,753), Tamil Nadu (4,230), Andhra Pradesh (3,464), Karnataka (2,984), Delhi (93) and West Bengal (1,422).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,079,352), Kerala (2,949,128), Karnataka (2,849,997), Tamil Nadu (2,488,407), and Andhra Pradesh (1,896,818).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 183,832,583 confirmed cases and 3,979,441 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,579,178 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
