Coronavirus LIVE: India records 47,252 cases, 797 deaths in past 24 hours

Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (593 cases), Mumbai 676 cases), Chennai (238 cases), Kolkata (137 cases), Delhi (93 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news

New Delhi 

Corona updates: India's total tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 30,501,189 on Saturday with 47,252 new infections being reported in a day, while 29,597,738 have recovered, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 401,068 with 797 new fatalities, the data showed.

Kerala reported 12,095 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,753), Tamil Nadu (4,230), Andhra Pradesh (3,464), Karnataka (2,984), Delhi (93) and West Bengal (1,422).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,079,352), Kerala (2,949,128), Karnataka (2,849,997), Tamil Nadu (2,488,407), and Andhra Pradesh (1,896,818).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 183,832,583 confirmed cases and 3,979,441 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,579,178 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. 

