Coronavirus LIVE update: India's Covid-19 death toll goes past 400,000-mark

Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (676 cases), Mumbai 661 cases), Chennai (249 cases), Kolkata (127 cases), Delhi (91 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Corona updates: India today recorded 43,360 infections and 796 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,453,937, while Covid-19 deaths in India have crossed 400,000. In just over five weeks, from May 23 to July 1, the country reported 100,000 deaths from Covid even as the second wave waned. The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.

Kerala reported 12,868 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,195), Tamil Nadu (4,481), Andhra Pradesh (3,841), Karnataka (3,203), Delhi (93) and West Bengal (1,478).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,070,599), Kerala (29,937,033), Karnataka (2,847,013), Tamil Nadu (2,484,177), and Andhra Pradesh (1,893,354).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 183,389,411 confirmed cases and 3,970,616 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,560,716 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

