Coronavirus LIVE: India records 37,676 fresh cases, over 30 million recover

Corona updates: India has recorded 37,676 fresh cases taking the total caseload to 30,873,907, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 408,792 with 720 new fatalities, the data showed.

Kerala reported 12,220 new infections, Maharashtra 8,535, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,775), Karnataka (1,978), Andhra Pradesh (2,665) and Delhi (53).

From the northeastern states, Assam reported 1,579 new cases and Manipur 911.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (61,57,799), Kerala (3,065,336), Karnataka (2,871,298), Tamil Nadu (2,518,786), and Andhra Pradesh (1,922,843).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 187,617,639 confirmed cases and 4,048,919 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,732,753 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.

To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here