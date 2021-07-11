Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid cases at 30,836,231; global tally 187.2 mn
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India on Saturday recorded 42,766 new Covid cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A beneficiary receives Covid-19 vaccine dose, in Patna | (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 30,836,231, and the death toll increased to 408,072. Country continues to be second-most-affected globally. India reported 44,111 new infections on Saturday and 738 new deaths, according to the health ministry.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,131,976), Kerala (3025,,466), Karnataka (2,864,868), Tamil Nadu (2,510,059), and Andhra Pradesh (1,914,213).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 187.2 million confirmed cases and 3,986,858 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,726,077, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More