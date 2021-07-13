Coronavirus LIVE: India records 30,827 fresh cases, tally hits 30.9 mn

Corona updates: India has recorded 30,827 fresh cases taking the total caseload to 30,904,734, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 409,338 with 546 new fatalities, the data showed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on today to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the numbers in the region. While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

Kerala reported 7,798 new infections, Maharashtra 7,603, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,652), Karnataka (1,386), Andhra Pradesh (1,578), West Bengal (885) and Delhi (45).

From the northeastern states, Assam reported 2,575 new cases and Manipur 890.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,165,402), Kerala (3,073,134), Karnataka (2,872,684), Tamil Nadu (2,521,438), and Andhra Pradesh (1,924,421).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 188,036,933 confirmed cases and 4,055,321 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,763,370 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.

