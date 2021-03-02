Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,123,619; global tally at 114,986,725
Coronavirus live updates: Most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,155,070), Kerala (1,059,403), Karnataka (951,251), Andhra Pradesh (889,916).
Coronavirus live updates: India's count of active cases has risen to 169,786. On Monday, the country registered 11,563 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its the caseload tally to 11,123,619. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,155,070), Kerala (1,059,403), Karnataka (951,251), Andhra Pradesh (889,916), and Tamil Nadu (851,542)
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 114,986,725 infected by the deadly contagion. While 90,695,601 have recovered, 2,549,724 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,314,254, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
