Coronavirus LIVE: 7.43 mn healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated in India

update: India recorded 10,510 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The country reported a net reduction of 4,984 in active cases to bring its count down at 143,416, which is 85.89 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.56 per cent (one in 179). The caseload tally stands at 10,858,300. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,052,253), Kerala (983,374), Karnataka (943,627), Andhra Pradesh (888,605), and Tamil Nadu (843,209).

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 reached 7.43 million on Thursday, the 27th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union said.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 107.3 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 79,428,653 have recovered, 2,377,011 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,793,890, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

