Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 10.4 mn; 2nd dry run for vaccine today

live updates: With 18,106 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,414,044. The country's death toll has mounted to 150,606. With 1,954,553 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 924,137, Andhra Pradesh 883,876, Tamil Nadu 823,181, and Kerala 790,882. The second nationwide mock drill on the Covid-19 vaccination will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs today.

The objective of the mock drill on vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 88,458,636. While 63,595,615 have recovered, 1,905,209 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 22,111,198 cases, and 373,799 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,414,044 cases, Brazil (7,961,673), Russia (3,332,142), UK (2,889,419).

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.