Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 10.4 mn; 2nd dry run for vaccine today

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala records 6,820 new Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
LIVE: Govt says can introduce vaccine within 10 days of emergency approval
-
Coronavirus live updates: With 18,106 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,414,044. The country's death toll has mounted to 150,606. With 1,954,553 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 924,137, Andhra Pradesh 883,876, Tamil Nadu 823,181, and Kerala 790,882. The second nationwide mock drill on the Covid-19 vaccination will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs today.
The objective of the mock drill on vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 88,458,636. While 63,595,615 have recovered, 1,905,209 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 22,111,198 cases, and 373,799 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,414,044 cases, Brazil (7,961,673), Russia (3,332,142), UK (2,889,419).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU