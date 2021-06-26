Coronavirus LIVE: India records 49052 new cases; Delta variant in 11 states
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (962 cases), Mumbai (693 cases), Chennai (350 cases), Kolkata (190 cases), Delhi (115 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Corona updates: India has recorded 49,052 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus caseload to 30,182,469. India also recorded a spike in new deaths with 1,186 fatalities being reported yesterday. The death toll now stands at 394,524. The Centre on Friday informed that 50 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been recorded across 11 states of India, adding that the maximum number of such cases were in Maharashtra.
Kerala reported 11,546 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,677), Tamil Nadu (5,755), Andhra Pradesh (4,458), Karnataka (3,310), Delhi (115) and West Bengal (1,933).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,017,035), Kerala (2,865,871), Karnataka (2,826,754), Tamil Nadu (2,455,332), and Andhra Pradesh (1,871,475).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 181,160,192 confirmed cases and 3,924,413 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,481,765, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
