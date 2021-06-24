- John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer, found dead in Spanish prison
- BEML buyer may face restriction on raising capital for a few years
- Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
- Q2 countdown: Pause over, India's consumption story moving fast again
- Road construction zooms nearly 60% in the first two months of FY22
- Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi: The first glimmers of fraud
- File past year returns, avoid higher taxes as new tax provisions kick in
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Coke snub kicks off meme fest; brands seize the moment
- Herd immunity is both mystical and mythical: NTAGI chairman N K Arora
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 54,319 new cases, tally at 30,082,169
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (1,008 cases), Mumbai (863 cases), Chennai (396 cases), Kolkata (178 cases), Delhi (111 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Corona updates: India has recorded 54,319 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus caseload to 30,082,169. India also recorded a spike in new deaths with 978 fatalities being reported yesterday. The death toll now stands at 392,014.
Kerala reported 12,787 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (10,066), Tamil Nadu (6,596), Andhra Pradesh (4,684), Karnataka (4,436), Delhi (111) and West Bengal (1,852).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,997,587), Kerala (2,842,247), Karnataka (2,819,465), Tamil Nadu (2,443,415), and Andhra Pradesh (1,862,036).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 180,344,772 confirmed cases and 3,906,774 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,448,896, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
