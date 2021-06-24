JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 54,319 new cases, tally at 30,082,169

Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (1,008 cases), Mumbai (863 cases), Chennai (396 cases), Kolkata (178 cases), Delhi (111 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news

Corona updates: India has recorded 54,319 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus caseload to 30,082,169. India also recorded a spike in new deaths with 978 fatalities being reported yesterday. The death toll now stands at 392,014.

Kerala reported 12,787  new infections, followed by Maharashtra (10,066), Tamil Nadu (6,596), Andhra Pradesh (4,684), Karnataka (4,436), Delhi (111) and West Bengal (1,852).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,997,587), Kerala (2,842,247), Karnataka (2,819,465), Tamil Nadu (2,443,415), and Andhra Pradesh (1,862,036).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 180,344,772 confirmed cases and 3,906,774 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,448,896, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.

