Coronavirus LIVE: India records 45,699 cases, 816 deaths in past 24 hrs

Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (753 cases), Mumbai 562 cases), Chennai (275 cases), Kolkata (191 cases), Delhi (59 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Health workers administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries during a special one-day vaccination drive at a vaccination center in Beawar. Photo: PTI
Corona updates: A day after witnessing a sharp decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, India today recorded 45,699 infections and 816 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country's total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,316,000, while the death toll has jumped to 397,668. The Union Health Minister on Tuesday issued a warning against laxity among people. Harsh Vardhan said that although daily infections had declined, the second Covid-19 wave in India is not yet over. The country's total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,361,699, while the death toll has jumped to 398,484.

Kerala reported 13,550 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,085), Tamil Nadu (4,512), Andhra Pradesh (3,520), Karnataka (3,222), Delhi (101) and West Bengal (1,836).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,044,906), Kerala (2,902,444), Karnataka (2,837,852), Tamil Nadu (2,470,386), and Andhra Pradesh (1,883,392).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 182,559,439 confirmed cases and 3,944,954 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,526,751, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. 

