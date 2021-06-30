- Averse bankers, willing RBI push companies towards the bond market
- E-way bill generation picks up pace in June as states start unlock process
- Making sense of crisis-hit Jet Airways' juggle for key airport slots
- Amazon battles regulators in bid to stay dominant in India's e-comm market
- Banks not in a hurry to hike interest rates on deposits despite price rise
- Ripe for disruption: Here's a look at seeds of growth in agritech sector
- Urban poor remain a worry for FMCG companies; unlock brings hope
- Infrastructure fund yields depend on govt expenditure, say analysts
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 45,699 cases, 816 deaths in past 24 hrs
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (753 cases), Mumbai 562 cases), Chennai (275 cases), Kolkata (191 cases), Delhi (59 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Health workers administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries during a special one-day vaccination drive at a vaccination center in Beawar. Photo: PTI
Corona updates: A day after witnessing a sharp decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, India today recorded 45,699 infections and 816 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country's total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,316,000, while the death toll has jumped to 397,668. The Union Health Minister on Tuesday issued a warning against laxity among people. Harsh Vardhan said that although daily infections had declined, the second Covid-19 wave in India is not yet over. The country's total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,361,699, while the death toll has jumped to 398,484.
Kerala reported 13,550 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,085), Tamil Nadu (4,512), Andhra Pradesh (3,520), Karnataka (3,222), Delhi (101) and West Bengal (1,836).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,044,906), Kerala (2,902,444), Karnataka (2,837,852), Tamil Nadu (2,470,386), and Andhra Pradesh (1,883,392).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 182,559,439 confirmed cases and 3,944,954 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,526,751, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh