Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,778,206; 4.1 million vaccinated

update: India recorded 11,000 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 161,865, while the caseload tally stands at 10,778,206. Globally, more than 104.3 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,028,347), Karnataka (939,775), Kerala (932,637), Andhra Pradesh (887,900), and Tamil Nadu (838,842).

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 4.1 million today, according to the Union

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 104.3 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 76,231,125 have recovered, 2,262,004 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,027,285, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

