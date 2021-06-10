- Higher transmissibility, severity: What makes delta virus strain worrisome?
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 93,896 new cases, Bihar revises death toll
Coronavirus live updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 17,321 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala registered 15,204 infections, Maharashtra 10,959, Karnataka 10,959, Delhi 337. Stay tuned for corona-related new
Coronavirus live updates: India's daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 100,000 again today, however, the daily death record saw a massive spike. The country reported 93,896 new infections today and 6,138 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 29,182,072 and deaths to 359,695, Worldometer showed this morning. The number of Covid-19 deaths in Bihar was on Wednesday revised drastically upwards by the state health department which put the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic at 9,429. According to the department, which had till the previous day stated the number of deaths to be under 5,500, as many as 3,951 deaths have been added to the number of deaths after verification.
With 17,321 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 15,204 new infections. Maharashtra reported 10,989 cases. Karnataka 10,959, and Andhra Pradesh 8,766 cases. Delhi reported 337 fresh cases and West Bengal 5,384.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,863,880), Karnataka (2,728,248), Kerala (2,673,166), Tamil Nadu (2,292,025), Andhra Pradesh (1,779,773).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 175 million confirmed cases and 3,776,238 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,264,650, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
